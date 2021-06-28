FIRST ALERT: Tropical development brings minor impacts today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A disturbance off the South Carolina/Georgia coast has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression later today. Regardless of development, this cluster of showers and storms will bring some minor impacts to the Grand Strand today that you might notice as you prepare to start the new work week.

The chance of development remains at 60% this morning as the system will move onshore later today. (WMBF)

As of 2 AM this morning, this disturbance is located 300 miles east/southeast from Savannah, Georgia. The showers and thunderstorms remains disorganized this morning with strong upper-level winds keeping the center displaced. Majority of the showers and thunderstorms are actually located on the northwest side of the center this morning. The low is forecast to move west/northwest today crossing warmer waters later this morning. With that passage over warmer waters, this system has the potential to become a tropical depression before reaching the coast of Georgia or the LowCountry of South Carolina later today.

Models continue to take this disturbance to the Savannah area or just into the LowCountry. (WMBF)

In the latest update, the National Hurricane Center stated “If the system becomes more organized today, then tropical storm warnings could be required for a portion of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts with short notice. Regardless of development, a few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through tonight.”

Hurricane hunters are expected to investigate this system this afternoon if strengthening continues. So what does all of this mean for us in Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand?

Local Impacts

The main impacts to the Carolinas will be through a high rip current risk, increased shower and thunderstorm activity and gusty winds. Rip current risk statements are already out along the South Carolina coast today as a dangerous surf is expected with waves up to 10-15 ft not too far off the coast. Today is not the day to get out in the water.

The most important graphic of the day right here. Please stay out of the water today. (WMBF)

The best time for the strongest rip currents today will be a couple of hours on either side of low tide. Low tide is set for 5:19 PM this evening.

Winds will gusts from 20-30 mph today. (WMBF)

Highs will soar today into the middle and upper 80s with winds gusting up to 25 mph today. There may be even a few gusts stronger than that today. We’ll remain dry through the early hours before scattered showers and storms develop.

A few scattered showers and storms will continue today with tropical moisture blowing onshore. Is it a washout? Absolutely not! (WMBF)

With moisture and winds blowing onshore, we do have a solid 40% chance of showers and storms today. While it will not be a washout, any storm that does form will have the potential to bring a quick round of heavy rain to someone. These showers and storms in coverage will all be dependent on the strength of the tropical system. A strong system to our south later this afternoon could result in a few more showers and storms. If this system stays disorganized, look for those chances to remain fairly scattered with many of you not seeing any rainfall today.

Rain chances remain scattered until a system brings better rain chances Friday/Saturday. (WMBF)

As we head into tonight and into the middle of the work week, we will hold onto the scattered shower and storm chances. Our forecast keeps a 20-30% chance of showers in the forecast through Thursday. Unfortunately, we add on the rain chances with a little better coverage on Friday & Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

