FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Four forms, forecast to become Tropical Storm Danny

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We now have Tropical Depression Four and the latest forecast track now calls for it to strengthen into Tropical Storm Danny.

Tropical Depression Four has formed. (WMBF)

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 31.9 North, longitude 78.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should make landfall along coast of South Carolina in the warning area later this evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is expected today, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm before it makes landfall. Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall occurs. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb.

The next storm name on our list is Danny. Tropical Storm Danny could form later today.

Local Impacts

The main impacts to the Carolinas will be through a high rip current risk, increased shower and thunderstorm activity and gusty winds. Rip current risk statements are already out along the South Carolina coast today as a dangerous surf is expected with waves up to 10-15 ft not too far off the coast. Today is not the day to get out in the water.

The most important graphic of the day right here. Please stay out of the water today. (WMBF)

The best time for the strongest rip currents today will be a couple of hours on either side of low tide. Low tide is set for 5:19 PM this evening.

Winds will gusts from 20-30 mph today. (WMBF)

Highs will soar today into the middle and upper 80s with winds gusting up to 25 mph today. There may be even a few gusts stronger than that today. We’ll remain dry through the early hours before scattered showers and storms develop.

A few scattered showers and storms will continue today with tropical moisture blowing onshore. Is it a washout? Absolutely not! (WMBF)

With moisture and winds blowing onshore, we do have a solid 40% chance of showers and storms today. While it will not be a washout, any storm that does form will have the potential to bring a quick round of heavy rain to someone. These showers and storms in coverage will all be dependent on the strength of the tropical system. A strong system to our south later this afternoon could result in a few more showers and storms. If this system stays disorganized, look for those chances to remain fairly scattered with many of you not seeing any rainfall today.

Rain chances remain scattered until a system brings better rain chances Friday/Saturday. (WMBF)

As we head into tonight and into the middle of the work week, we will hold onto the scattered shower and storm chances. Our forecast keeps a 20-30% chance of showers in the forecast through Thursday. Unfortunately, we add on the rain chances with a little better coverage on Friday & Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

