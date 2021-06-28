Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Four forms, forecast to become Tropical Storm Danny

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We now have Tropical Depression Four and the latest forecast track now calls for it to strengthen into Tropical Storm Danny.

Tropical Depression Four has formed.
Tropical Depression Four has formed.(WMBF)

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 31.9 North, longitude 78.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should make landfall along coast of South Carolina in the warning area later this evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is expected today, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm before it makes landfall. Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall occurs. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb.

The next storm name on our list is Danny. Tropical Storm Danny could form later today.

Local Impacts

The main impacts to the Carolinas will be through a high rip current risk, increased shower and thunderstorm activity and gusty winds. Rip current risk statements are already out along the South Carolina coast today as a dangerous surf is expected with waves up to 10-15 ft not too far off the coast. Today is not the day to get out in the water.

The most important graphic of the day right here. Please stay out of the water today.
The most important graphic of the day right here. Please stay out of the water today.(WMBF)

The best time for the strongest rip currents today will be a couple of hours on either side of low tide. Low tide is set for 5:19 PM this evening.

Winds will gusts from 20-30 mph today.
Winds will gusts from 20-30 mph today.(WMBF)

Highs will soar today into the middle and upper 80s with winds gusting up to 25 mph today. There may be even a few gusts stronger than that today. We’ll remain dry through the early hours before scattered showers and storms develop.

A few scattered showers and storms will continue today with tropical moisture blowing onshore....
A few scattered showers and storms will continue today with tropical moisture blowing onshore. Is it a washout? Absolutely not!(WMBF)

With moisture and winds blowing onshore, we do have a solid 40% chance of showers and storms today. While it will not be a washout, any storm that does form will have the potential to bring a quick round of heavy rain to someone. These showers and storms in coverage will all be dependent on the strength of the tropical system. A strong system to our south later this afternoon could result in a few more showers and storms. If this system stays disorganized, look for those chances to remain fairly scattered with many of you not seeing any rainfall today.

Rain chances remain scattered until a system brings better rain chances Friday/Saturday.
Rain chances remain scattered until a system brings better rain chances Friday/Saturday.(WMBF)

As we head into tonight and into the middle of the work week, we will hold onto the scattered shower and storm chances. Our forecast keeps a 20-30% chance of showers in the forecast through Thursday. Unfortunately, we add on the rain chances with a little better coverage on Friday & Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

Stay with the WMBF First Alert Weather Team as updates become available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Postal office fire
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to this crash on Highway 90 Saturday night.
One person injured in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 90
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Florence County
The United States Postal Service is redirecting customers to its North Myrtle Beach location as...
USPS suspends operations at Longs post office after fire

Latest News

VIDEO: Tropical Depression Four forecast to become Tropical Storm Danny
VIDEO: Tropical Depression Four forecast to become Tropical Storm Danny
Tropical development brings minor impacts today
Tropical development brings minor impacts today
Tropical development brings minor impacts today
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast