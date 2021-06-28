Submit a Tip
Discovering Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown, NC

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located about an hour and half from the heart of Myrtle Beach is Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown, North Carolina.

You’ll find a little bit of everything here. From their wine selection to a delicious restaurant, on-site accommodations, they even have a distillery and animals to meet. We loved learning all about this hidden gem!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Food at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery
Distillery at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery
Goodbye from Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery
In the Garden with Jamie: Bethea's Garde at Brookgreen - Part 1
