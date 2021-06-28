Deputies investigating Florence area carjacking; two in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a carjacking that happened Monday afternoon in the Florence area.

According to information from Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, the carjacking happened near 2nd Loop Road and Cashua Drive in Florence.

Nunn said two suspects are in custody and two are still at large.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.