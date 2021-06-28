Comfort Keepers celebrates National Day of Joy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Comfort Keepers is In-Home care for seniors in the community. The caregivers assist seniors in their everyday life and help them feel joy.

The National Day of Joy which was founded by Comfort Keepers in 2019, is being celebrated Wednesday, June 30th. This is happening from 11am-2pm, rain or shine. There will be outdoor tents, indoor seating, interactive activities, Mr. Softee ice cream, hot dogs, lemonade and the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is doing a ribbon cutting.

Comfort Keepers invites the community to come celebrate the joy in everyday life with them.

Learn more at https://www.comfortkeepers.com/myrtle-beach-sc.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.