Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU TE Isaiah Likely named PFF preseason third-team All-American

Senior tight end has over 1,000-career receiving yards at CCU
Isaiah Likely prior to Coastal's game against BYU in 2020.
Isaiah Likely prior to Coastal's game against BYU in 2020.(WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely has been named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) Preseason College Football All-America third team, it was announced on Monday.

A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, garnering first-team honors in 2020 and third-team recognition in 2019, Likely will line up for the Chants once again at tight end in 2021 after being named to the 2020 PFF All-America second team and earning a spot on the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team last season.

A 2021 first-team preseason all-conference pick by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports, Likely has played in 35 games, recording 74 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns over his three years at CCU.

In 2020, despite playing with an injured foot that required offseason surgery for most of the season, he played in 11 of the 12 games for the Chants on the season, totaling 25 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns on the season. His 517 receiving yards were 11th in the Sun Belt overall but first among all Sun Belt tight ends, while his average yards per catch of 20.7 yards per reception was third in the Sun Belt among all players. He caught at least one pass in 10 of the 11 games in which he played and recorded catches of 75, 72, and 57 yards on the season, all three of which were the longest pass plays on the season for CCU’s offense.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Latest info.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny a little stronger, landfall expected soon
An on-duty Horry County police officer was involved in a deadly crash late Sunday night near...
Horry County police officer involved in deadly Loris area crash, authorities say
Postal office fire
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to this crash on Highway 90 Saturday night.
One person injured in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 90

Latest News

Clemson Travels to Rutgers for 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
North Carolina State personnel chat in the dugout during a delay due to COVID-19 safety...
NCAA declares NC State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues
CNB Kickoff Classic, Coastal Carolina renew contract
New Hartsville AD Brad Boob.
Hartsville High School names Brad Boob new athletics director