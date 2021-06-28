CCU TE Isaiah Likely named PFF preseason third-team All-American

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely has been named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) Preseason College Football All-America third team, it was announced on Monday.

A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, garnering first-team honors in 2020 and third-team recognition in 2019, Likely will line up for the Chants once again at tight end in 2021 after being named to the 2020 PFF All-America second team and earning a spot on the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team last season.

A 2021 first-team preseason all-conference pick by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports, Likely has played in 35 games, recording 74 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns over his three years at CCU.

In 2020, despite playing with an injured foot that required offseason surgery for most of the season, he played in 11 of the 12 games for the Chants on the season, totaling 25 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns on the season. His 517 receiving yards were 11th in the Sun Belt overall but first among all Sun Belt tight ends, while his average yards per catch of 20.7 yards per reception was third in the Sun Belt among all players. He caught at least one pass in 10 of the 11 games in which he played and recorded catches of 75, 72, and 57 yards on the season, all three of which were the longest pass plays on the season for CCU’s offense.

