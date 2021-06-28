Submit a Tip
44-year-old dies in Lake City house fire, coroner says

Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Lake City.
Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Lake City.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Lake City.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of S. Church Street.

The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Rikisha Brown.

The incident remains under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

