44-year-old dies in Lake City house fire, coroner says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Lake City.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of S. Church Street.

The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Rikisha Brown.

The incident remains under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

