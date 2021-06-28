44-year-old dies in Lake City house fire, coroner says
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Lake City.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of S. Church Street.
The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Rikisha Brown.
The incident remains under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
No additional information was immediately available.
