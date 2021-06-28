Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Postal office fire
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to this crash on Highway 90 Saturday night.
One person injured in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 90
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Florence County
The United States Postal Service is redirecting customers to its North Myrtle Beach location as...
USPS suspends operations at Longs post office after fire

Latest News

One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash late Sunday night near Loris, according to...
One dead, another injured after two vehicles collide in Loris area
It was a weekend of record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle hitting an...
Thousands in Washington lose power during historic heat wave
A spokesperson says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail...
3 killed when train strikes car that tried to 'beat' it, witness says
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Florence County.
Driver dies after vehicle hits ditch, overturns in Florence County