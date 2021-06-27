Submit a Tip
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - As the investigation continues into what caused the Longs post office to catch fire late Friday, neighbors are already beginning to feel the effects.

The United States Postal Service announced Saturday its suspending service at the building after it sustained major damage in the two-alarm blaze.

Video from a WMBF News viewer showed the fire tearing through the entire building. A woman who works nearby said she saw the building as it began to tumble down.

“In the beginning, it was just smoke,” she said. “We went around the front, and we see the fire. Flames coming out the top and everybody was shocked just like me,” she said.

Other neighbors say those who are being impacted the most are among the elderly. Many of whom used the post office each day.

But after Friday’s fire, most of the building was destroyed. Instead of deliverable mail, now all that’s left are ashes and the smell of burned wood and metal.

For Thelma Osborne, who lived nearby, the Longs post office became essential in a time where COVID-19 still lingers.

“I depend on the mail quite a bit, being a senior,” she said. “Of course because of the pandemic, we don’t go out a lot.”

The USPS said in a statement that those normally serviced in Longs are being redirected to the North Myrtle Beach post office on 6th Avenue South.

Osborne says because of that, she won’t be able to send any mail to her family any time soon.

“I don’t think I have dealt without a post office before,” she said. “I like to send my grandson some surprises, you know. Things like that.”

Distance is also an issue for many neighbors, with the North Myrtle Beach location being nearly 13 miles away.

For those who can’t drive, it’s likely to become a hassle to do any sort of business at the post office.

“What’s gonna happen now? It was a small post office, but it handles a lot of mail,” said Osborne.

WMBF News has received questions about what this means for regular mail delivery for those in Longs. A USPS spokesperson says more information on that will likely come Monday.

Friday’s fire remains under investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported.

Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
