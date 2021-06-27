One person injured in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 90

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a multi-vehicle accident in Conway late Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 90 at Mill Hill Road. Crews were dispatched to the scene at 9:22 p.m.

Officials said the crash involved three vehicles, including an ATV.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No other details were provided on their condition.

As of 10:50 p.m. Saturday, the road was still being blocked. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders continue to work at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

