Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The days-long search for a missing man came to a close Sunday after crews recovered his body from Lake Norman, according to North Carolina Wildlife officials.

The body of Eric Jerome Grant was recovered near the main channel of the lake, where crews had been searching, around 1 p.m.

Officers say they have an idea how he got into the water, but it is “still under investigation.”

The family told WBTV that Grant just turned 30 years old on June 15.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cornelius Fire Department received word a person being towed on the lake went underwater and did not resurface.

The search for Grant started on Lake Norman in the Staghorn Court area of Cornelius.

Crews worked through the early morning hours of Saturday using SONAR, land searches, and the Charlotte Fire Department’s Dive Team but were unsuccessful, according to Cornelius Fire Capt. EJ McCormick.

The search was suspended late Saturday afternoon because of choppy water, and several boats in the area, but resumed Sunday morning.

McCormick said the 911 call that came in Friday was “instrumental” in helping them find where to search for Grant.

Lake Norman water rescue resumes, officials to cordon off portion of the area
Lake Norman water rescue resumes, officials to cordon off portion of the area(WBTV)

Cornelius Fire Department led the search with assistance from East Lincoln, Denver and Charlotte fire departments, Sherrills Ford Fire and Rescue and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

According to McCormick, Grant was found 81 feet in the water. Officer Sampson Parker Jr. with N.C. Wildlife confirmed he was not wearing a life jacket.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Postal Service is redirecting customers to its North Myrtle Beach location as...
USPS suspends operations at Longs post office after fire
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a structure fire at the Longs post office...
Crews contain two-alarm fire at Longs post office
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on Dennison Avenue early Saturday.
Crews contain structure fire in Myrtle Beach
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested
The extension was part of the county's Ride 3 project, and when it was built, it was built with...
Land cleared for new homes, roads near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

Latest News

Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast
Postal office fire
‘What’s going to happen now?’: Neighbors feeling impact of Longs post office fire
SC deputy fired for taunting noise opponent with his loud truck