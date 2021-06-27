FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid end to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful, yet hot and humid, Sunday is in the works across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. High temperatures this afternoon will be a degree or two shy of our seasonable averages but humidity will make things feel much hotter. Highs will warm into the middle 80s with feels like temperatures reaching the 90-95° range for most of the afternoon.

If you have plans on heading out to the beaches, it will be a perfect day to cool off near the water! Do keep in mind, there is a high risk of rip currents all day long. Remember, to escape a rip current don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore line until you can signal for help.

Sunday Beach Forecast (WMBF)

A 20% chance of rain is on the way for today, but only for an isolated shower or two. The best chances for rain will take place into the new work week. That’s when we will have ample tropical moisture funneling into our area helping to bring us multiple rounds of scattered showers and storms.

Daily Rain Chances (WMBF)

Feels like temperatures this week will also be soaring into the upper 90s as we head towards roughly mid week. That’s when our air temperatures will start to approach the upper 80s and low 90s. The best shot at relief this week will be for anyone who can cool off underneath some of the showers we’ll see this week.

