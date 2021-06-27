FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A disturbance off the east coast of the United States has a medium chance of becoming a Tropical Depression in the next two days,

This cluster of showers and storms has become more organized over the last 12 hours and has formed a small area of low pressure.

The main impacts to the Carolinas will be on Monday and Monday night. There will be increased shower and thunderstorm activity, gusty winds at times, rough and choppy surf, as well as a high risk of rip currents.

The Hurricane Hunters are heading to the area to get a better look and an update to the forecast.

