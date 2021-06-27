Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off South Carolina coast

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A disturbance off the east coast of the United States has a medium chance of becoming a Tropical Depression in the next two days,

This cluster of showers and storms has become more organized over the last 12 hours and has formed a small area of low pressure.

Chance of Development
Chance of Development(WMBF)

The main impacts to the Carolinas will be on Monday and Monday night. There will be increased shower and thunderstorm activity, gusty winds at times, rough and choppy surf, as well as a high risk of rip currents.

The Hurricane Hunters are heading to the area to get a better look and an update to the forecast.

Stay with the WMBF First Alert Weather Team as updates become available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

