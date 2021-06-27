‘F9’ puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

LOS ANGELES (AP) - In the biggest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9” sped to $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest pandemic-era opening for a film.

The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise opened only in theaters and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The domestic total for “F9” topped the previous pandemic best of $48.4 million for “A Quiet Place Part II” four weeks ago.

This weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” came in a distant second with $6.2 million, but it has now earned $136.4 million overall.

