Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina

A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.
A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.(Amanda Ferguson Photography)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Bluffton has been crowned Miss South Carolina 2021.

19-year-old Julia Herrin, who attends Auburn University, won the pageant Saturday at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

She competed as Miss Clarendon.

According to a press release, she performed Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement on the piano for her talent.

Herrin will receive a $60,000 scholarship and is expected to compete in the Miss America competition in December.

Miss Charleston Christina Grace Harding made the top 10, and Miss North Charleston Brooke Vu and Miss Berkeley County Carli Drayton made the top 16.

17-year-old Dabria Aguilar, a student at Hanahan High School, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021 on Friday.

