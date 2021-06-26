USPS suspends operations at Longs post office after fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The United States Postal Service has suspended service at its Longs location after a fire.

The USPS says customers normally serviced by the Longs post office are being redirected to the North Myrtle Beach post office, located at 621 6th Avenue South.

The North Myrtle Beach location’s hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

Customers are also being asked to provide a photo ID for mail pickup.

The announcement comes after the Longs post office was heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire late Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue contained the fire early Saturday morning and said no one was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

