Two vaccine lottery winners to be announced in N.C. on Monday

(The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The first two winners of the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing will be announced on Monday, the NCDHHS said.

The drawings are part of the state’s “Bringing Summer Back,” campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get vaccinated.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. in Raleigh and will be livestreamed online.

Winners for the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will be drawn every other Wednesday through Aug. 4, NCDHHS said.

First of four vaccine lottery winners announced today

