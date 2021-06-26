Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina tax-free weekend begins Aug. 6

(wmbf)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - On Aug. 6, South Carolina shoppers can buy computers, clothes, school supplies and other items without paying sales tax during the state’s annual 72-hour sales tax holiday.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said the 2021 Tax-Free Weekend takes place Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

The department says eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the tax holiday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 31, two sent to hospital
A woman was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after suffering multiple lacerations from a bottle...
Report: Woman suffers multiple lacerations from bottle thrown from vehicle on Kings Highway
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a structure fire at the Longs post office...
Crews contain two-alarm fire at Longs post office
Former Freestyle Music Park (Source: WMBF)
Proposed rezoning for former Freestyle Music Park aims to attract new businesses
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Friday morning after being...
Pedestrian struck, killed by dump truck in Georgetown County

Latest News

Area law enforcement agencies are warning residents about a phone scam. Source: WLBT
Florence County deputies warn of phone scam
Critical Race Theory is not part of South Carolina’s K-12 curriculum, educators say, and state...
Bills, the budget, and letters to university presidents: the critical race theory debate in SC
North Carolina State personnel chat in the dugout during a delay due to COVID-19 safety...
NCAA declares NC State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues
North Myrtle Beach officials warn of flash flooding after Saturday rain