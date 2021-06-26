Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach officials warn of flash flooding after Saturday rain

(Pexels - Generic photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in North Myrtle Beach are asking drivers to be more cautious on the roads after reports of flash flooding in the area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said areas of Cresent Beach and Windy Hill already reported over 2.5 inches of rain early Saturday.

A heavy band of showers moved through the area throughout Saturday morning, as seen on WMBF First Alert Radar.

Officials also said ponding of water will occur along low-lying areas of Highway 17 and Ocean Boulevard.

NMBFR also advises drivers to not attempt driving through standing water.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 31, two sent to hospital
A woman was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after suffering multiple lacerations from a bottle...
Report: Woman suffers multiple lacerations from bottle thrown from vehicle on Kings Highway
Former Freestyle Music Park (Source: WMBF)
Proposed rezoning for former Freestyle Music Park aims to attract new businesses
File image
One person killed after train collides with ATV in Florence County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Friday morning after being...
Pedestrian struck, killed by dump truck in Georgetown County

Latest News

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on Dennison Avenue early Saturday.
Crews contain structure fire in Myrtle Beach
Hourly Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT: Muggy weekend with hit or miss showers
Myrtle Beach International Airport (Source: WMBF News file photo)
MYR asks passengers to arrive 2-3 hours early; 2021 on pace for record-setting year
Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on...
Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested