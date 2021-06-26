North Myrtle Beach officials warn of flash flooding after Saturday rain

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in North Myrtle Beach are asking drivers to be more cautious on the roads after reports of flash flooding in the area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said areas of Cresent Beach and Windy Hill already reported over 2.5 inches of rain early Saturday.

A heavy band of showers moved through the area throughout Saturday morning, as seen on WMBF First Alert Radar.

Showers just outside of North Myrtle has really picked up in intensity over the last few minutes. A number of lighting strikes have been picked up with heavy rainfall near the shore. Prepare for blinding rain and ponding on roadways if you're traveling through this area. #scwx pic.twitter.com/1dzQZHbki3 — Jessica Dobson (@JessicaDobsonWX) June 26, 2021

Officials also said ponding of water will occur along low-lying areas of Highway 17 and Ocean Boulevard.

NMBFR also advises drivers to not attempt driving through standing water.

