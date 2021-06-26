Florence County deputies warn of phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in the Pee Dee are warning residents about a new phone scam.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that its received reports of residents receiving calls from someone impersonating one of its deputies.

The impersonator reportedly tells victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest, occasionally leaving a number to a number appearing to be the sheriff’s office.

The victim is then told they can avoid the warrant by paying via a credit or gift card.

“No one from the Florence County Sherrif’s Office will call you about an outstanding arrest warrant, and we are not a collection agency for the court,” the department said in a statement. “We will never ask you for money to avoid an arrest warrant. The scammers are pretty good at sounding and presenting like they are local. On occasion, they have even used the names of real deputies, but they are not. If you receive any call asking you to make payment for a warrant, just hang up. It is a scam. Don’t fall for it!”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.