Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence After 5 returns after nearly year-long hiatus due to COVID-19

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A little music, some funnel cake and a whole lot of fun will be filling downtown Florence this summer.

The city’s Florence After 5 concert series kicked off Friday after being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Florence Development Manager Hannah Davis says she expected up to 2,000 people to show up to the concert’s big return.

While it’s great for residents and visitors to come out for the event, businesses were also feeling the positive impacts.

Jackie Travis, who owns Wholly Smokin’ BBQ and Ribs, said 2020 was a long year, but it’s great to finally have events like Florence After 5 back to help out local establishments.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “You know we went through a really tough time over the past year. To see so many people want to come out and support downtown, enjoy food, enjoy music. It’s just music to my ears.”

Florence After 5 continues throughout the summer, taking place on the last Friday of each month before the SC Pecan, Music and Food Festival in November.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bullet hole was seen Thursday following an early-morning shooting near 4th Avenue North and...
‘I thought the bullet was going towards me’: Vacationer witnesses Myrtle Beach shooting that hurt one
Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say
Edward Grant King is charged with DUI after a crash involving a Myrtle Beach patrol vehicle...
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Myrtle Beach police vehicle, troopers say
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center

Latest News

Florence After 5 returns after nearly year-long hiatus due to COVID-19
Florence After 5 returns after nearly year-long hiatus due to COVID-19
Hospitals encouraging people to give blood, prevent more supplier shortages
Hospitals encouraging people to give blood, prevent more supplier shortages
MYR asks those flying from airport to arrive three hours early this weekend
MYR asks those flying from airport to arrive three hours early this weekend
Tidelands Health hosting mobile vaccination clinics for businesses, churches, organizations
Tidelands Health hosting mobile vaccination clinics for businesses, churches, organizations