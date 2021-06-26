Florence After 5 returns after nearly year-long hiatus due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A little music, some funnel cake and a whole lot of fun will be filling downtown Florence this summer.

The city’s Florence After 5 concert series kicked off Friday after being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Florence Development Manager Hannah Davis says she expected up to 2,000 people to show up to the concert’s big return.

While it’s great for residents and visitors to come out for the event, businesses were also feeling the positive impacts.

Jackie Travis, who owns Wholly Smokin’ BBQ and Ribs, said 2020 was a long year, but it’s great to finally have events like Florence After 5 back to help out local establishments.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “You know we went through a really tough time over the past year. To see so many people want to come out and support downtown, enjoy food, enjoy music. It’s just music to my ears.”

Florence After 5 continues throughout the summer, taking place on the last Friday of each month before the SC Pecan, Music and Food Festival in November.

