FIRST ALERT: Muggy weekend with hit or miss showers

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of this weekend. It’s been a wet start to Saturday so far, with scattered showers continuing to move onshore. These showers will continue throughout most of this morning and into the early afternoon. Drier conditions will prevail, likely after sunset.

Hourly Rain Chances
Hourly Rain Chances(WMBF)

The second half of the weekend features a much better forecast for beachgoers. Only a 20% chance of a few isolated showers and storms will take place, mostly through tomorrow morning. Clearing skies will allow for increasing sunshine and warming temperatures with highs soaring back into the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

Beyond that, hit or miss rain chances will continue into the new work week. Plenty of tropical moisture will be streaming onshore into the Grand Strand which means very warm temperatures and high humidity is expected into most of next week. Feels like temperatures will approach the upper 90s towards the end of next week.

Muggy Meter This Week
Muggy Meter This Week(WMBF)

