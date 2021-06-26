Crews responding to fire at Longs post office

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a structure fire at the post office in Longs.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were dispatched to the fire at the building on 50 Highway 9 East at 10:38 p.m. Friday.

HCFR says it remains an active call as of 11:15 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

