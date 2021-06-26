Submit a Tip
Crews contain structure fire in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on Dennison Avenue early Saturday.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on Dennison Avenue early Saturday.(MBFD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Myrtle Beach early Saturday.

Cpt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the fire happened on the 1300 block of Dennison Avenue.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, Evans said.

The fire was under control as of around 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from MBFD.

Drivers and other residents are being asked to avoid the area as first responders continue to work the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

