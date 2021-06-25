Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trudeau: Canada is ashamed about schools for Indigenous kids

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are “horrified and ashamed” by their government’s longtime policy of forcing Indigenous children to attend boarding schools — institutions where hundreds of unmarked graves have now been found.

Indigenous leaders said this week that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan.

Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bullet hole was seen Thursday following an early-morning shooting near 4th Avenue North and...
‘I thought the bullet was going towards me’: Vacationer witnesses Myrtle Beach shooting that hurt one
Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say
Edward Grant King is charged with DUI after a crash involving a Myrtle Beach patrol vehicle...
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Myrtle Beach police vehicle, troopers say
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police have responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Kings Highway...
Police: One injured in assault that ended in shot fired on Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
LIVE: Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
Generic prison bars graphic.
Inmate found dead in Robeson County jail cell, authorities say