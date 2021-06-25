Tidelands Health hosting mobile vaccination clinics for businesses, churches, organizations

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As vaccine demand continues to drop, Tidelands Health is hoping to keep raising the number of people getting their coronavirus shots.

Leaders with the health system say mobile vaccinations will play a key role in making sure the people who haven’t gotten their shots yet eventually get them.

“We wanted to be that greater point of access,” said Monica Grey, Vice President of Care Continuum and Digital Health at Tidelands. “And really take that vaccine to where the people are.”

Organizations like businesses or churches can set up a date with Tidelands to bring vaccine doses to them in order to provide easier access to the shots.

“For some folks, they’re working a job that’s just not traditional hours or doesn’t match the traditional hours of the vaccine clinic or a practice, so they need to have this opportunity to get vaccinated,” Grey said.

Another reason preventing some people from getting the shot is transportation.

These mobile clinics help solve that problem.

Tidelands leaders also hope they’ll be able to reach more young people with this initiative, as the 20-24 age group remains the age group with the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

“We do work closely with our industries in the community, and that’s where we would hope to reach that younger population, that working young adult, as you will, to bring it to them,” Grey said.

Tidelands has already provided mobile vaccination clinics at places like Georgetown County schools and at Carolina Country Music Fest.

Interested business owners, church leaders or community organization leaders interested in setting up a mobile vaccination clinic with Tidelands can do so by calling 843-520-8586.

They can also email communitywellness@tidelandshealth.org.

