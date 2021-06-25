Teen killed, man injured in Lumberton shooting

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that left a teenager dead and a man injured.

Authorities were called to the 200 block of Main Street at 10:53 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a press release from Lumberton police. The investigation revealed two people had been shot at the location, authorities said.

One of the victims, identified as a 29-year-old man Lumberton man, was taken to UNC Health Southeastern by car with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Authorities said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The second person was not located at the scene of the shooting or at the hospital.

According to the release, police began searching the area and found a 17-year-old Lumberton juvenile fatally shot along Dunn Road, close to Kenny Biggs Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are working to identify witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.

