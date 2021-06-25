Storage building engulfed in flames in North Myrtle Beach, nearby home impacted

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A storage building caught fire in North Myrtle Beach late Thursday night, damaging the outside of a nearby home.

According to a press release from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, crews were called around 11 p.m. to Blue Ridge Trail in the Timber Ridge subdivision.

Officials say a storage building was engulfed in flames upon arrival, with numerous “spot fires” in the grass and trees of neighboring yards.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

According to the department, the primary residence in front of the shed was the only home impacted by flames and heat.

Officials the outside of the home sustained some damage, but the interior of the home was not impacted by smoke, heat, or flames.

No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced.

