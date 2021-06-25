Submit a Tip
SLED not opening investigation into digitally altered mask opt-out forms

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they are not opening an investigation into mask opt-out forms that were digitally altered.

Last month, the Charleston County School District said they were aware of at least two mask opt-out forms that were digitally altered before being turned in. The district notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control who in turn made a referral to SLED officials.

On Thursday, SLED officials said they reviewed the information provided by DHEC and said they were not opening a criminal investigation at this time.

However, state authorities said if any additional information is brought forward or discovered, SLED would reevaluate the situation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

