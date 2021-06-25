Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: Woman suffers multiple lacerations from bottle thrown from vehicle on Kings Highway

A woman was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after suffering multiple lacerations from a bottle...
A woman was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after suffering multiple lacerations from a bottle that was thrown from a vehicle, Myrtle Beach police said.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after suffering multiple lacerations from a bottle that was thrown from a vehicle, Myrtle Beach police said.

A witness said she and the victim – a 27-year-old woman - were walking on the sidewalk southbound between 64th and 65th Avenue North when a glass bottle was thrown at them from a vehicle heading northbound on Kings Highway, a report from Myrtle Beach police stated.

The bottle reportedly hit the victim and the sidewalk and shattered, causing multiple lacerations to the victim’s feet and legs.

The witness reported that she heard someone from the vehicle yell something at them before the bottle was thrown, but she could not tell what they said.

According to the report, the witness could only describe the vehicle as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows, occupied by at least three men.

Police said neither the victim or witness could provide additional details on the vehicle or its occupants.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bullet hole was seen Thursday following an early-morning shooting near 4th Avenue North and...
‘I thought the bullet was going towards me’: Vacationer witnesses Myrtle Beach shooting that hurt one
Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say
Edward Grant King is charged with DUI after a crash involving a Myrtle Beach patrol vehicle...
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Myrtle Beach police vehicle, troopers say
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police have responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Kings Highway...
Police: One injured in assault that ended in shot fired on Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Police arrested 11 people during night two of protests sparked by the arrest of two brothers in...
11 people arrested during night 2 of protests over controversial Rock Hill arrest video
Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Friday morning after being...
Pedestrian struck, killed by dump truck in Georgetown County
Extraction equipment was used to free a driver following a crash early Friday morning in North...
One injured in single-car crash in North Myrtle Beach