Report: Woman suffers multiple lacerations from bottle thrown from vehicle on Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after suffering multiple lacerations from a bottle that was thrown from a vehicle, Myrtle Beach police said.

A witness said she and the victim – a 27-year-old woman - were walking on the sidewalk southbound between 64th and 65th Avenue North when a glass bottle was thrown at them from a vehicle heading northbound on Kings Highway, a report from Myrtle Beach police stated.

The bottle reportedly hit the victim and the sidewalk and shattered, causing multiple lacerations to the victim’s feet and legs.

The witness reported that she heard someone from the vehicle yell something at them before the bottle was thrown, but she could not tell what they said.

According to the report, the witness could only describe the vehicle as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows, occupied by at least three men.

Police said neither the victim or witness could provide additional details on the vehicle or its occupants.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.