Proposed rezoning for former Freestyle Music Park aims to attract new businesses

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From a spot on MTV to an eyesore on the commute to work, the site of two amusement park experiments in Horry County has sat vacant for years.

Property owners sound ready to put the final nail in the amusement park coffin.

“I think we all have finally recognized Fantasy Harbor was aptly named because it was a fantasy it would actually be used for those uses,” said FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC representative Shep Guyton during an Horry County Planning Commission workshop Thursday. “The demand seems to be much more consistent with what we’re looking at now.”

The property opened as Hard Rock Park back in 2008, but closed a year later. Then it was briefly Freestyle Music Park, but all that’s left of that is the sign.

The last development was back in 2019. About a third of the property was rezoned from amusement to a distribution district. This left the rest still zoned to become something amusement related, but the owners of the property, FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC, want to broaden their horizons.

The owners now want to zone the rest of the property to become a part of that distribution district.

“The thought was, we’ll amend for the distribution district, then come back with the individual projects for site plan approval,” said Guyton.

That zoning would open the 125 acres to all kinds of different uses that include typical things like residential or commercial retail, to even indoor agriculture or aquaculture.

The goal is to renovate the property in phases, then market to a wide variety of potential businesses.

The property owners sound like they already have a few in mind.

“We do have two current uses where we’ll likely be coming back with site plans for those two uses within the next 60-90 days,” said Guyton.

This is all in the early stages, and the only pushback so far has actually come from the Horry County Department of Airports.

The property is right under where flights come in to land at MYR, so the Federal Aviation Administration advises against any development that would attract large gatherings of people.

The planning commission will vote on the rezoning in two weeks on July 8.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

