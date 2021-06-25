Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle

Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Home Depot (Source: WALB)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON CITY, Pa. (WWBT) - A police department in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania got an unusual call on Monday afternoon.

In a call log on Facebook, posted by the Dickson City Police Department, officers were called to a Home Depot just before 3:30 p.m. on June 21.

The call was for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle for the dead trees.

Police said the group was escorted out of the building.

21 June 2021 12:06am Assist to Scranton Police in the 800 block of Boulevard Ave. looking for a juvenile. 2:15am 1000...

Posted by Dickson City Police Department on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A bullet hole was seen Thursday following an early-morning shooting near 4th Avenue North and...
‘I thought the bullet was going towards me’: Vacationer witnesses Myrtle Beach shooting that hurt one
Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say
Edward Grant King is charged with DUI after a crash involving a Myrtle Beach patrol vehicle...
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Myrtle Beach police vehicle, troopers say
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center

Latest News

Hospitals encouraging people to give blood, prevent more supplier shortages
Hospitals encouraging people to give blood, prevent more supplier shortages
Tidelands Health hosting mobile vaccination clinics for businesses, churches, organizations
Tidelands Health hosting mobile vaccination clinics for businesses, churches, organizations
Land being cleared for development on Palmetto Pointe Boulevard
Land being cleared for development on Palmetto Pointe Boulevard
Authorities are looking for Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace who is wanted for first-degree...
FBI: Man wanted for shooting police officer in the face may be in South Carolina
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily...
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King