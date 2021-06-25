Pedestrian struck, killed by dump truck in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Friday morning after being struck by a dump truck.

The crash happened at approximately 3:25 a.m. on U.S. 17-A near Snooks Court in Georgetown County, Trooper First Class Nick Pye said.

Troopers say the pedestrian was walking south in the roadway and was struck by the truck, which was also traveling south.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

