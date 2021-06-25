Submit a Tip
Pedestrian struck, killed by dump truck in Georgetown County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Friday morning after being struck by a dump truck.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Jun. 25, 2021
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Friday morning after being struck by a dump truck.

The crash happened at approximately 3:25 a.m. on U.S. 17-A near Snooks Court in Georgetown County, Trooper First Class Nick Pye said.

Troopers say the pedestrian was walking south in the roadway and was struck by the truck, which was also traveling south.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

