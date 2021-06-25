Over resident opposition, county votes for Little River high-rise at Coquina Harbor

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

Horry County Council last week passed second reading of a controversial rezoning proposal for a planned development district that would allow a 120-foot, 12-story high-rise on a 4.3-acre piece of land between Highway 17 and Coquina Harbor in Little River, just down the road from where S.C. Highway 90 merges into Highway 17.

It needs one more reading to become law.

Although the building isn’t necessarily imminent, the proposal would allow for 336 residential units, 8,834 square feet of commercial space, 11,000 square feet of conference space and more than 700 parking spaces, many of them in five levels of a parking garage.

The maximum height for buildings in the Little River overlay zone is 60 feet, while a designation as a PDD allows a maximum height of up to 120 feet. The current zoning for the parcels are Highway Commercial and Resort Commercial, and residents in the area are firm in their opposition to the change.

“I’ve had hundreds of emails from people in the Little River, Cedar Creek area that just do not want this zoning changed,” said District 1 councilor Harold Worley during the June 15 council meeting. “They are terrified that there’s going to be a high-rise built on Highway 17 at Cedar Creek. They’ve got overwhelming majorities that ask we vote ‘no.’”

Council Chairman Johnny Gardner agreed.

“I’ve received those same emails and probably everybody on council has received those emails from the people that live in that district,” Gardner said. “So I believe that the people are against it. I believe they’ve made that clear. And I was elected by the people so I’m gonna represent the people.”

Gardner and Worley both voted against the rezoning, along with Al Allen and Gary Loftus. Tyler Servant was not at the meeting and all the other councilors voted to approve it. The motion passed.

The land in question is owned by two of Benjy Hardee’s companies, which now own the two parcels in his rezoning request. One of the companies, CHR, LLC, in 2013 bought one of the parcels that was the subject of a 2006 consent order between county council and the previous owner of CHR’s parcel, Coquina Harbor Resort, LLC.

