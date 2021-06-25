Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One person killed after train collides with ATV in Florence County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a train struck a four-wheeler in Florence County on Thursday, according to authorities.

Trooper Nicolas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident occurred in the area of U.S. 52 and North Old Georgetown Road, near Coward.

Pye said the driver of the four-wheeler was crossing the railroad tracks when it was struck by an Amtrak train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bullet hole was seen Thursday following an early-morning shooting near 4th Avenue North and...
‘I thought the bullet was going towards me’: Vacationer witnesses Myrtle Beach shooting that hurt one
Crews were called to a crash with ejection early Thursday morning in Little River, officials say.
One dead after chase with law enforcement leads to Little River crash, troopers say
Edward Grant King is charged with DUI after a crash involving a Myrtle Beach patrol vehicle...
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Myrtle Beach police vehicle, troopers say
Zane Warren Massie
Police: Man accused of stealing cellphones, other items from beachgoers in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police have responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Kings Highway...
Police: One injured in assault that ended in shot fired on Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they are not opening an...
SLED not opening investigation into digitally altered mask opt-out forms
Planning commission discusses possible Freestyle Park rezoning
Planning commission discusses possible Freestyle Park rezoning
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in Newberry Co. dies from cocaine ingestion, cocaine found in bottles, officials say