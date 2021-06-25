One person killed after train collides with ATV in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a train struck a four-wheeler in Florence County on Thursday, according to authorities.

Trooper Nicolas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident occurred in the area of U.S. 52 and North Old Georgetown Road, near Coward.

Pye said the driver of the four-wheeler was crossing the railroad tracks when it was struck by an Amtrak train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.