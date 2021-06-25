Submit a Tip
One injured in single-car crash in North Myrtle Beach

Extraction equipment was used to free a driver following a crash early Friday morning in North...
Extraction equipment was used to free a driver following a crash early Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach.

According to information from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, first responders went to the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard around 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Crews used extraction equipment to free the trapped driver, who was taken to the emergency room as a Level 1 Trauma, fire crews said.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

