One injured in single-car crash in North Myrtle Beach
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach.
According to information from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, first responders went to the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard around 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision.
Crews used extraction equipment to free the trapped driver, who was taken to the emergency room as a Level 1 Trauma, fire crews said.
No one else was in the vehicle at the time.
