N.C. man charged in Myrtle Beach assault that ended with shot fired

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have identified the man who is charged in connection with an assault Thursday morning that ended with a shot fired.

Police were called to 2402 N. Kings Hwy. around 11:30 a.m. on June 24 for a report of a fight involving 23-year-old Donovan Parker, of Raleigh, N.C., and another person, authorities said.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a bystander tried to intervene and Parker pulled out a handgun, struck the victim in the head and fired the weapon.

Investigators said no one was struck by gunfire and the weapon was not fired at anyone. According to police, the victim was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Parker is charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, police said.

He was detained on scene and is currently in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department, awaiting a bond hearing.

