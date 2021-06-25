Submit a Tip
MYR asks those flying from airport to arrive three hours early this weekend

Myrtle Beach International Airport (Source: WMBF News file photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the summer travel season kicks into high gear, officials are encouraging travelers to take steps to avoid longer wait times at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

MYR officials recommend those flying from the airport arrive three hours prior to departure this weekend due to an increase in security wait times.

Airport leaders asked passengers to arrive two hours earlier in April after expecting “record-breaking numbers” through the spring and summer.

MYR says passengers can save time at the airport by checking in for the flight online, making sure carry-on bags meet TSA requirements while checked bags also meet guidelines from their respective airlines.

