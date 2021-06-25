Submit a Tip
Murdaugh family offers $100,000 reward in double shooting case

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a mother and son gunned down in Colleton County has announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Alex and Buster Murdaugh announced a $100,000 reward Friday in connection with the June 7 shootings of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, 22.

“I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks,” Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, said in a statement released Friday. “Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul. Buster and I, along with Maggie’s mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers.”

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, along with his other son, Buster, announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of their killers.(Provided)

A release states the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the killings, agreed to identify anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the killers if that tipster wishes to claim the reward.

To be eligible for the reward, which the release states will be administered through the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, the tip must be called in to SLED’s tip line at 803-896-2605 and must be received by Sept. 30.

The law firm declined to provide additional comment on the reward Friday morning.

The total reward will be allocated equally among all people who provide information that leads to the conviction of the killers, the release states.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Friday that SLED authorized attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian to provide the SLED tip line. SLED committed to them that they will provide information on any tips to the attorneys so they can evaluate the potential payment of the reward.

“In order for SLED to maintain our independence we cannot be involved with facilitating or adjudicating any potential reward claims,” Crosby said.

SLED investigators have released few details since the two victims were found shot to death at their hunting lodge in the Islandton area of Colleton County.

