Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 31, two sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Crews were called to the four-vehicle accident in the area of Highway 31 and International Drive just after 7 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say one vehicle went into the woods.

The department confirmed two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Drivers should expect delays if traveling in the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

