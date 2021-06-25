Man ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by car in Lumberton, police search for suspect

Submit a Tip
A fight in a parking lot ended with a man being hit by a car early Friday morning in Lumberton, according to authorities.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A fight in a parking lot ended with a man being hit by a car early Friday morning in Lumberton, according to authorities.

A press release from Lumberton police stated officers were called at 2:11 a.m. to Dobb’s Place convenience store on W. 5th Street for reports of multiple people fighting in the parking lot.

Police said during the incident, a 21-year-old Lumberton man was hit by a vehicle and was “seriously injured.”

The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment by private vehicle before police arrived on scene, the release stated.

According to the authorities, the suspect’s vehicle is white in color. No additional information on the vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.

