Man sentenced to 22 years in fatal Georgetown Co. shooting, other charges

Dexter Grant
Dexter Grant(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hopkins man will spend more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to three separate crimes that occurred within Georgetown County between 2019 and 2020, prosecutors said.

According to information from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 32-year-old Dexter Grant pleaded guilty on June 17 to charges related to the three incidents. Those counts were voluntary manslaughter; first-degree burglary; third-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine; first-offense trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Grant to 22 years in prison, officials said.

The charges stemmed from Jan. 22, 2019, when 64-year-old Bernard Patterson was found shot to death in his neighbor’s yard in the Andrews area; Jan 24, 2019, when agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit found multiple drugs at Grant’s home; May 29, 2020, when Grant broke into a person’s home and severely injured the victim; and June 16, 2020, when agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Grant in Myrtle Beach for an outstanding Georgetown County warrant and found heroin in his possession, the release stated.

“It was the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies across several jurisdictions that allowed Grant to be brought to justice for multiple crimes,” Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, said.

