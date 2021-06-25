Land cleared for new homes, roads near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For months, the roundabouts at the end of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard were where the sidewalk quite literally ended.

The Socastee-area road was part of Horry County’s Ride 3 Project and was built to connect homes to Highway 544.

It was an effort made so drivers didn’t have to keep backtracking through the neighborhood to connect to Highway 17. When it was built, possibilities for new roads were built with it.

Now, developer Jackson Companies are ready to build.

County records show they’ve filed a stormwater permit for the first phase of the project including new roads and 161 homes just this week.

They plan on connecting the last roundabout to the Sayebrook shopping center and another road to Highway 17 through South Strand Medical Center.

But not all neighbors, including Barbara Boyes, are on board.

“I just feel that it’s great to have that second exit out of our neighborhoods, but the traffic is way too fast,” she said.

While she doesn’t mind the roads, more homes are actually what worries her.

She said traffic has already picked up because of the new extension, and she’s concerned about extra stormwater as well as the deer who’ve called the area home for years.

Boyes says while they saw the new homes coming, she wishes they received more of a warning.

“That would also be nice, but it would never have happened. They’re just looking for the growth,” she said.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County for the details of the stormwater permit, but we haven’t received it yet.

