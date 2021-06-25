Submit a Tip
Inmate found dead in Robeson County jail cell, authorities say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in her cell at the Robeson County Detention Center Friday morning, officials said.

According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the 37-year-old inmate was found deceased at 5:15 a.m. on June 25 when officers were distributing breakfast and the woman did not get out of her bed to get her plate.

Authorities said the woman was booked into the detention center Thursday night on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, while the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the death.

