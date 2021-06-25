Hospitals encouraging people to give blood, prevent more supplier shortages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Blood suppliers are sounding the alarm for more blood donations.

Both the American Red Cross and The Blood Connection are reporting their blood donations are at historic lows, and say this trend is disturbing.

It comes at a time when more people are making their way to the Grand Strand for summertime fun and hospitals need an ample supply of blood for trauma-related emergencies.

The shortage has suppliers expressing concerns about not having enough blood to provide, with supply not on track to support medical needs.

Amy Brauner, Executive Director for the American Red Cross Palmetto South Carolina Region, says when there’s a need, the organization will supply to additional local hospitals. The Red Cross is already the main provider and partner for Tidelands Health and MUSC.

Brauner explained that the Red Cross needs to collect 200 units per day every day in the state to ensure enough blood is available on their partner hospital shelves.

Although it’s hard to identify one exact reason for the decline in volunteers, she says some people simply may not have donating on the top of their to-do list.

“There’s about three-day blood supply on some hospital shelves,” Brauner said. “And when this happens, that means surgeries are going to get canceled and hospitals are going to make tough decisions on what to do with the current amount of blood that’s currently on the shelves. So we need people to come on in, roll up their sleeves, and help us out.”

She says they especially need blood type O donors.

Meanwhile, The Blood Connection provides blood to Grand Strand Medical Center and Conway Medical Center.

Spokesperson Allie Van Dyke says the organization needs 800 total, region-wide donations to meet community needs.

She also says their centers are experiencing a blood shortage so critical, they’re having to take things to another level to show the community how serious the situation could possibly get.

“We don’t have the supply we usually have and we’re about to go into one of the hardest times of the year for us which is July,” said Van Dyke. “Our donor turnout is insanely low. We don’t know what’s causing this and for it to be three months long is unprecedented in our history.”

She also says it’s important to prevent putting more on the staff workers during what’s expected to be a busy tourism season.

“We don’t want to hand our hospitals another problem like a blood shortage,” Van Dyke said. “Because that puts them in a situation where they have to decide which surgeries happen and which ones don’t. Which patient gets a blood transfusion and which ones don’t. Which ones can wait? We don’t want doctors to have to tell patients and families that and we need people to understand that’s what happens when you don’t prioritize blood donations. We need their help immediately we can turn this around. We’ve never had to ration blood before and that’s the reality we’re facing right now, we’re very close to it.”

Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer for Conway Medical Center, says the current blood supply has not impacted their care services and the hospital has been smoothly meeting patients’ needs.

However, he said he’s concerned the agency responsible for providing them blood is reporting a shortage.

“We know that when we have a shortage of blood and blood products, we potentially could run into some issues down the road,” Richardson said.

He also echoed how hospitals rely on donations to make sure they have enough blood for patients.

“The need for blood marches on,” he said. “This is something we need to catch up with.”

As an incentive to give blood, the Red Cross is offering a $5 Amazon gift card. That offer expires at the end of June.

WMBF News is also partnering with the Red Cross for a donation event on July 7 at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence.

