FIRST ALERT: Humidity and daily storm chances return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Humidity and storm chances are back in the forecast after a nice 48 hours of weather here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The best rain chances for the beaches will be early this morning and before lunchtime. (WMBF)

Moisture moves into the area today as winds begin to shift out of the southeast. Humidity levels will quickly shoot up today and rain chances will increase. The best chance of passing showers and a few storms will be through the first half of the day along the beaches where downpours could begin as early as sunrise this morning.

Rain chances during the afternoon will shift further inland. (WMBF)

As we go into the afternoon hours, coastal rain chances will start to shift further inland. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds. We should be clear for any evening plans tonight along the beaches. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans!

Saturday looks very similar with pop up showers and storms at times. Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s with the best rain chances earlier than inland areas. Once again, rain chances are at 40%.

Highs will be in the middle 80s with high humidity. Rain chances are isolated for Sunday. (WMBF)

Thankfully, moisture will tend to be limited on Sunday and into the start of next week, keeping our rain chances at 20% on Sunday and actually a 0% chance of rain for Monday. Highs will be warm still with humidity noticeable during the afternoons. Look for readings in the mid-upper 80s to not only continue for the weekend but into next week with afternoon showers and storms returning on Tuesday and through the new work week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.