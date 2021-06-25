DHEC: S.C. records 88 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 88 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 492,836 and deaths to 8,640, officials said.

In Horry County, there was three new confirmed case and no additional deaths. Florence County saw four new cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 9,454 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 2.6%.







Of the state’s 11,279 inpatient hospital beds, 8,914 are in use for a 79.03% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 130 are COVID-19 patients, of which 33 are in ICU and 16 are ventilated.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

