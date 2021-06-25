11 people arrested during night 2 of protests over controversial Rock Hill arrest video

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested 11 people during night two of protests sparked by the arrest of two brothers in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The brothers were arrested near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill Wednesday. Video of the arrests of Ricky and Travis Price sparked outrage and at least and at least 100 people protested outside a police department after the video was posted. By Friday morning, the video - posted to Facebook - had more than 2,600 reactions, more than 250 comments and nearly 112,000 views.

Rock Hill police say they arrested 11 people late Thursday, during night two of protests. Those arrested face charges ranging from public disorderly conduct to DUI and reckless driving.

Two fireworks were set off during Thursday night’s protests. “One [firework] was dropped at the feet of officers in formation at the entrance of the Law Center Parking Lot. The second was thrown at the same officers moments after the first,” police said.

Officers say Bryantavious Lajohnny Hemphill was arrested after throwing the second firework and attempting to flee. He was charged with public disorderly conduct.

Someone tossed a firework behind police line. It exploded about ten yards from me. Police chased suspect and was hindered by crowd. pic.twitter.com/mZNZfzAfsr — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) June 25, 2021

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the arrests of Ricky and Travis Price. A SLED investigation was requested by state Representative John Richard C. King and Rock Hill Police Thursday.

Rock Hill’s police chief says two officers have been placed on administrative leave following the brothers’ arrests.

Video shows police officers arresting two men - a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Rock Hill Police sent a press release detailing the events of what happened during the arrests of the brothers from their perspective. Some of the things officers detailed in the press release could not be seen in the video.

According to the press release, officers were conducting surveillance when they saw Ricky Price, who police described as “a known offender”, driving a black car on Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Police say Price made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully, subsequently being stopped by officers. According to police, Price pulled into the gas station on Willowbrook Avenue and officials say he started moving about the vehicle out of officer’s view.

As officers approached the vehicle, they say Price was talking on his cell phone telling his brother where he was stopped by officers. Based on prior interactions with Price, officers say they called for a K-9 to sniff the car. Police say the K-9 alerted them to illegal narcotics in the car. Price was asked to get out of the car while officers conducted a search.

During the search, officers reportedly found two bags of marijuana hidden in the driver’s door panel. Officers then placed Price under arrest and into handcuffs. Officers also reportedly located a 9mm pistol in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police say officers began searching Ricky Price when his brother, Travis Price, arrived on scene and approached officers. At this time, police say Travis tried to gather items officers were taking from Ricky and was told to move back.

According to police, Travis used his body to bump the officers backward as he continued trying to get near his brother to reach for the items while yelling. This is when police say Travis was forced back and told he was under arrest for interfering and physically contacting officers.

Police say Travis shoved officers, refusing to comply with orders to place his hands behind his back. Police say officers pushed Travis against a large tank behind him, telling him to put his hands behind his back.

According to police, Travis did not comply and officers began struggling with him. While trying to get control, police say officers and Travis went to the ground.

During this time, police say other officers were getting jewelry from Ricky since he asked that his jewelry be given to someone else on scene. While trying to fulfill this request, police say officers removed Ricky’s handcuffs to collect more jewelry. Once officers removed the handcuffs, police say Ricky tried to run. According to police, Ricky threw several punches, one hitting an officer in the face.

Police say the police K-9 was deployed as a display of force to gain compliance, with the handler maintaining control of the K-9; however, police say Ricky continued fighting to escape from officers.

According to police, as officers struggled to maintain control of Ricky, he and several officers fell to the ground in the parking lot.

As officers were on the ground with Ricky, police say one officer delivered several punches to Ricky’s upper thigh to get control. Police say Ricky continued to resist. Then police say the officer punched Ricky in the nose which caused him to bleed.

According to police, officers were able to take Ricky into custody at this time while other officers managed to handcuff Travis as well.

Police say officers rendered aid after the punch and EMS was called to respond; however, police say officers put Ricky in a patrol vehicle to meet EMS at the Law Center. EMS took Ricky to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

After taking Ricky out of the vehicle, police say officers found a Crown Royal bag containing crack cocaine where he was seated.

Police say Travis was placed into a patrol vehicle and taken to the Rock Hill City Jail.

Ricky Price was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

Travis Price was charged with hindering police.

The brothers appeared in court Thursday morning. Afterward, their lawyers spoke outside.

Ricky Price was denied bond while his brother, Travis Price, was released on bond just before 3 p.m., according to lawyers.

Lawyer, local leaders speak after arrests of brothers sparked protests in Rock Hill HAPPENING NOW: A lawyer and local leaders are speaking in York County after the arrests of two brothers sparked protests in Rock Hill. https://bit.ly/2U2RA0n Posted by WBTV News on Thursday, June 24, 2021

According to police, at no time was the police K-9 used to bite Travis or Ricky and officers did not deploy any weapons or use tasers on Travis or Ricky.

Police say an internal review of the incident is being conducted.

Late Wednesday night around 11 p.m., Rock Hill tactical police officers kept another group of protesters at bay while firefighters put out small fire in front of the police department. Crowds later congregated at the intersection of Dave Lyle and Black Street.

During the protests, officials say officers were struck with bottles and rocks, but no injuries were reported by officers or anyone else who was present. No arrests were made during Wednesday’s protests, and no tear gas or chemicals were used to disperse the crowd.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.