‘We have it for those unthinkable circumstances’: Myrtle Beach Police’s armored vehicles acquired through ‘1033 Program’

By Madison Martin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Included in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s arsenal for protecting the community are armored vehicles, weapons, laptops, robots and more.

They’ve acquired the equipment over the years through the federal government’s 1033 Program, an initiative that allows police agencies to request and receive property turned in by U.S. military units that the Department of Defense no longer needs.

MPBD is one of at least 8,200 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participating in the program, according to the DoD’s Defense Logistics Agency.

MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest said the armored vehicles give Myrtle Beach officers the ability to respond to scenes and areas where a normal response would be extremely dangerous.

He added that the only time the community would see the equipment being used is if it was absolutely necessary.

“We have it for those unthinkable circumstances where it’s the only option available for us to either get our officers to safety or members of our community to safety,” Vest said.

Madison Martin has more on the program works, what it takes to monitor and run it, as well as an exclusive look at the equipment, tonight at 6 on WMBF News.

