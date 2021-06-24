Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US life expectancy behind other rich nations, study says

A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by...
A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.

In 2018, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.7 years, about three years less than the average life expectancy for 16 high-income peer countries.

In 2020, the life expectancy gap ballooned to nearly five years after the U.S. experienced a particularly high mortality rate.

No other nation experienced a decline in life expectancy as large as the U.S.

Authors of the study wrote the predominant cause for this large decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors that have impacted Americans’ health for decades.

The study was published Wednesday in the B.M.J., a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the British Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
David Graham
‘The devil himself showed up’: Man accused of trying to sell drugs outside N.C. rehab center
Crews responded to a kitchen fire Wednesday morning at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Crews respond after ice cream shop at Myrtle Beach resort catches fire
A fire destroyed a first responder's barn where he keeps equipment for his fencing business.
Community rallies behind North Myrtle Beach firefighter after losing family business in barn fire
The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk
More than 1,200 reports of rare heart inflammation cases linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have...
Rare heart inflammation cases linked to COVID-19 vaccines